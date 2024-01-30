Rapid Advancements Propel Gunshot Detection Market To Anticipated $1.2 Billion Valuation By 2031, According To AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gunshot Detection Market Size

The gunshot detection system market is a major market associated with the defense and civil sector.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global gunshot detection market size generated $0.58 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

👉Request Sample Pages -

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global gunshot detection market based on product, application, installation, system, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on product, the indoor segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global gunshot detection market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the outdoor segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global gunshot detection market share , and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the homeland segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

👉Procure Complete Research Report Now - /purchase-options

In terms of installation, the fixed system segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global gunshot detection market share and expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the portable system segment is expected to maintain its leadership position in terms of revenue and cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Based on system, the standalone segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to three-fourths of the global gunshot detection market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the integrated system segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global gunshot detection market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global gunshot detection market report include

3xLOGIC, Inc.,

Alarm Systems, Inc.,

AmberBox, Inc.,

Databuoy Corporation,

Information System Technologies Inc.,

QinetiQ Inc.,

Raytheon Technologies Corporation,

Safe Zone Technologies, Inc.,

Shooter Detection Systems,

ShotSpotter Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global gunshot detection market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

👉Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By product, the indoor segment is expected to capture a higher market share during the forecast period.

By application, the commercial segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By installation, the portable system segment is expected to grow at lucrative growth rate during the forecast period.

By system, the standalone segment leads the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Similar Reports We Have on Military Industry:

- North America Gunshot Detection Market by Product (Indoor and Outdoor), Application (Defense, Homeland Security, and Commercial), and Installation (Fixed System, Portable System, and Vehicle Mounted System): North America Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

- Service Handgun Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Revolver, Pistol), by Material (Steel, Aluminum, Polymer), by Safety (Grip, Drop, Manual) and by Application (Military Defense, Law Enforcement): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

- Shooting and Gun Accessories Market by Type (Air Rifle, Air Pistol, and Others), End Use (Law Enforcement and Competitive Sports), and Distribution (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

- Shotgun Shell Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Birdshot, Slug, Buckshot, Others), by Application (Military Defense, Entertainment, Competition), by Gun Range (Short-Range, Medium-Range, Long-Range), by Bore Diameter (Less than 15 Gauge, 15 to 30 Gauge, More than 30 Gauge), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ + +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn