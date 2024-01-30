Dental Implant Procedures Substantially Drive The Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Across Asia-Pacific

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The demand for efficient and durable dental restorations, combined with bundled implant products and biomaterials, is fueling positive market trends in the Asia-Pacific region.” - Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- iData Research, a prominent global consulting and market research firm that focuses on the dental markets, has recently published the 2024 report on the Asia-Pacific Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market. This comprehensive report delves deep into various market segments, ​​dental bone graft substitutes (DBGS), dental barrier membranes and local antimicrobial periodontal treatments. Collectively, these segments will be referred to as the dental biomaterials market.

​​The increasing number of dental implant procedures in Asia Pacific is set to propel the overall market for dental bone graft substitute and biomaterial products. Dental implants are gaining popularity among both dentists and patients seeking effective and long-lasting restorations. These procedures are intricately connected to the markets for dental bone graft substitutes (DBGS) and dental barrier membranes. The positive influence on the Asia-Pacific market for DBGSs and other biomaterials is further enhanced by the bundling of implant products with biomaterials.

A noteworthy trend in the Asia-Pacific DBGS and biomaterials sector is the growing market share of allografts. Traditionally, allografts have encountered challenges in obtaining regulatory approval in Asia-Pacific. However, the market is witnessing a shift due to increased demand from dental professionals and improvements in the regulatory approval process, contributing to the growth of this market throughout the forecast period.

Key highlights from iData's report include:

Robust Market Expansion: The Asia-Pacific dental bone graft substitute market was valued at over $423 million in 2023. This is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach nearly $895 million.

Growth of Dental Implant Procedures: ​​​​DBGS procedures correspond to both dental implant and periodontal treatments. The vast majority of DBGS procedures correspond to dental implant procedures. Therefore, growth demonstrated in the overall number of dental implant procedures is expected to result in an increasing demand for DBGS procedures.

Competitive Landscape: Within the Asia-Pacific Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, Geistlich, Shanxi OsteoRad, and Genoss were the top three market share leaders. Geistlich was the leading competitor in the total dental biomaterials market in Asia Pacific. It dominated both the DBGS and dental barrier membrane markets in 2023.

For more information on the Asia-Pacific Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market, visit our report product pages:











About iData

iData Research stands out as the premier market research and intelligence provider, offering unparalleled insights and comprehensive data analysis across a multitude of industries. With a strong reputation and a proven track record, iData Research has solidified its position as the best choice for businesses seeking to make informed decisions in today's dynamic market landscape.

Why Should You Choose iData?

Extensive Industry Coverage: iData Research boasts an impressive range of industry coverage, spanning healthcare, medical devices, dental, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and more. This breadth of coverage ensures that clients from various sectors can access accurate, up-to-date information relevant to their business goals.

High-Quality Data: The cornerstone of iData Research's success is its commitment to providing high-quality data. Their team of expert analysts employs rigorous methodologies to collect and analyze data from reliable sources. This ensures that clients receive accurate, insightful, and actionable information to guide their strategic decisions.

In-Depth Analysis: iData Research goes beyond mere data presentation by offering in-depth analysis that goes right to the heart of industry trends, market dynamics, and competitive landscapes. Their reports provide a holistic understanding of market forces, helping clients identify opportunities and challenges.

Customized Solutions: Recognizing that every business is unique, iData Research offers customizable solutions that cater to specific client needs. Whether it's a small startup or a multinational corporation, their tailored offerings provide the right insights to drive growth and success.

Timely Updates: Staying ahead in today's fast-paced business environment requires access to real-time information. iData Research ensures that its clients are equipped with the latest data and insights, enabling them to make agile decisions and adapt to market changes swiftly.

Global Perspective: In an increasingly interconnected world, having a global perspective is essential. iData Research's reports provide insights into various geographic markets, enabling clients to make informed decisions regardless of their business's location.

Trusted by Industry Leaders: The fact that iData Research is trusted by industry leaders and renowned companies speaks volumes about the quality of their services. Their client list includes major players who rely on their insights for strategic planning.



Emma Matrick

iData Research

+17785493830 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn