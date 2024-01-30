Hearing Care Devices Market Poised To Hit $12.5 Billion By 2030 Says Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hearing Care Devices Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Hearing Care Devices Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2020 to 2030. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within the Hearing Care Devices Market. It also includes profiles of key industry players, such as William Demant Holding A/S, IntriCon Corporation, SONOVA., American Hearing Aids, Cochlear Ltd, med-electronics, inc., WS Audiology, amplifon, starkey hearing technologies, GN Store Nord A/S,



Hearing Care Devices Market Statistics: The Hearing Care Devices Market size was valued at $7.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $12.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.08% from 2021 to 2030.



Click To Get Sample Copy:



Industry Trends and Insights:

◉ Increasing Prevalence of Hearing Loss:

The global prevalence of hearing loss has been on the rise due to various factors such as aging populations, exposure to noise pollution, and the use of personal audio devices. This trend is driving the demand for hearing care devices.

◉ Technological Advancements:

Ongoing advancements in technology, including digital signal processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, have led to the development of more sophisticated and effective hearing care devices. These innovations enhance the performance and user experience of hearing aids.

◉ Miniaturization and Aesthetics:

Consumers are increasingly seeking discreet and aesthetically pleasing hearing aids. Manufacturers are responding by focusing on miniaturization and designing devices that are not only highly functional but also less visible.

◉ Smart Hearing Aids:

The integration of smart technology into hearing aids is a significant trend. Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone compatibility, and features like rechargeability and personalized settings through mobile apps are becoming standard in modern hearing care devices.

◉ Growing Awareness and Acceptance:

There is a growing awareness of the importance of addressing hearing issues, leading to increased acceptance of hearing aids and other hearing care devices. Initiatives to reduce the stigma associated with hearing loss contribute to this trend.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Hearing Care Devices Market (Pre & Post Analysis):

COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the healthcare sector. Hospitals worldwide are getting filled with patients demanding urgent care, owing to which many hospitals are running out of resources. Millions of elective surgeries are being postponed or canceled to reallocate the resources to manage COVID-19 patients. This has also negatively affected the medical device sector. The demand for devices such as orthopedic implants, heart valves, intraocular lenses, and audiology diagnostics devices showcases the downward curve. This is also the case with the hearing devices market. Major players operating in the market have reported a decline in the sales of hearing aid devices. Moreover, the postponement of cochlear implantations procedures has witnessed decreased sales. According to the Hearing Industries Association (HIA) statistics, in the U.S., unit sales of hearing devices declined by 18.0% in 2020 COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the adoption of tele-health among audiologists.



Read More:



The segments and sub-section of Hearing Care Devices Market is shown below:

◉ By End User:

● Hospitals & Clinics

● Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

● Home-use



◉ By Product:

● Hearing Aids

● Hearing Implants



◉ By Type:

● Sensorineural Hearing Loss

● Conductive Hearing Loss



◉ Some of the key players involved in the Market are:

● William Demant Holding A/S

● IntriCon Corporation

● SONOVA.

● American Hearing Aids

● Cochlear Ltd

● med-electronics, inc.

● WS Audiology, amplifon

● starkey hearing technologies

● GN Store Nord A/S



If opting for the Global version of Hearing Care Devices Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Hearing Care Devices Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How are factors influencing the driving demand of Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs in the next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Hearing Care Devices Market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Hearing Care Devices Market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Hearing Care Devices Market:

● Hearing Care Devices Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

● Hearing Care Devices Market by Application/End Users

● Hearing Care Devices (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

● Global Hearing Care Devices and Growth Rate (2022-2032)

● Hearing Care Devices Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

● Hearing Care Devices (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

● Hearing Care Devices Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

● Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

● Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



Procure Complete Report (220+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.



Explore More Report:

Hearing Care Devices Market

Orphan Drugs Market

Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



Contact Us:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

...

Web:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ + +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn