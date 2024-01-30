World's Top 100 Happiest Photos Of 2023 By Happiness Strategy Foundation Is Now Available

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The foundation also announced the 4th Annual World Happiness Photo Competition 2024 is open.

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Happiness Strategy Foundation has announced that the 4th annual World Happiness Photo Competition 2024 is now open. The foundation has also released the World Happiness 2023 book. Their 3rd annual World Happiness Photo Contest 2023 received participation from around the world and showed moments of people from different walks of life. The winning hundred photographs are shared in the book with the hope some of the photos might bring some smiles and happiness to people's lives. The 100 photographs are selected by an esteemed global jury such as Ms Mandy Seligman, Photographer and Positive Psychology Expert, Founder of SeeingHappy. org; Ms Nancy Hey, Executive Director, What Works Centre for Wellbeing, The UK's National Body for Well-being Evidence, Policy & Practice and others.Besides 100 winning photos, the book has insights from leading global experts and industry leaders such as Dr Marshall Goldsmith, Thinkers 50 #1 Executive Coach; Prof Ruut Veenhoven, Pioneer and World Authority on the Scientific Study of Happiness and others. It also has practical exercises for experiencing happiness in daily life by India's Happiness Professor, Dr Rajesh K Pillania.The book is already getting a positive reception and has received accolades from many leading experts and industry stalwarts across the globe.“In a world that is increasingly complex and challenging, World Happiness 2023 arrives as a beacon of joy and a guide to finding serenity. This book is not just a read; it's an experience, a journey, and an invitation to democratise happiness.” Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, Thinkers50 #1 Executive Coach; New York Times bestselling author of The Earned Life, Triggers, and What Got You Here Won't Get You There.“Read the 3rd annual World Happiness 2023 by India's Happiness Professor Rajesh and share your happiness with others. I appreciate his tremendous efforts in democratising happiness research” Management Legend Prof Philip Kotler, Father of Modern Marketing.“World Happiness 2023 is another good effort to democratise happiness and happiness research by India's Happiness Professor Rajesh Pillania.” Dr Jaideep Prabhu, Jawaharlal Nehru Professor of Business and Enterprise, Judge Business School, University of Cambridge, England.The 4th World Happiness Photo Contest 2024 is now open, and details are available on the website:About The Happiness Strategy FoundationThe Happiness Strategy Foundation is a not-for-profit think tank that aims to meaningfully contribute to the happiness of India and the world.For more details, contact Nitish at E-mail: ...

