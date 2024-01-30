Delivering Digital Skills Training And Computers To Low-Income Residents In Santa Clara County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Geeks Without Frontiers

Transforming Access to Digital Services: A Collaboration With Geeks Without Frontiers & People-Centric Ventures Funded by a California PUC Grant

- Gina Gates-Lopez, CEO of People-Centric VenturesSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA , USA , January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) recently awarded a California Advanced Services Fund (CASF) Broadband Adoption Grant aimed at empowering low-income Santa Clara County residents with access to free online digital skills training and complimentary computers. In collaboration with Geeks Without Frontiers , a respected international non-profit committed to bridging the digital divide, People-Centric Ventures , under the guidance of Gina Gates-Lopez, will administer this transformative initiative.The primary learning platform, , has been meticulously crafted to provide individuals with essential digital competencies crucial for navigating today's technological landscape. The project, which was previously exclusive to San Jose residents through the San Jose Digital Inclusion Partnership, has now broadened its scope to encompass low-income individuals across Santa Clara County through the CPUC. The expansion of the project signifies a crucial step towards fostering inclusivity and ensuring equitable access to digital resources for communities across the county.David Hartshorn, CEO of Geeks Without Frontiers, stated,“We are excited to collaborate with People-Centric Ventures in empowering low-income residents of Santa Clara County. By expanding the project's reach beyond San Jose to encompass the entire county, we are taking a significant stride towards fostering inclusivity and ensuring equitable access to essential digital resources.”"This initiative represents a pivotal step towards inclusivity, ensuring that individuals across the county have equal access to essential digital competencies. We believe in the power of technology to create positive change, and through this collaboration, we are dedicated to building a more connected and empowered community for all." Gina Gates-Lopez, CEO of People-Centric Ventures.Organizations interested in referring applicants or facilitating enrollment for their clients can find details on the application process and securing referral credentials at .For further information or inquiries about this initiative, agencies are welcome to contact Gina Gates-Lopez at ... or via phone at 408-600-0429. Applicants seeking to benefit from this invaluable opportunity can apply by texting SJON to 833-833-7169 or visiting .This initiative marks a significant stride towards democratizing access to digital education and resources, empowering individuals in Santa Clara County to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.About Geeks Without FrontiersGeeks Without Frontiers is an award-winning platform for global impact. A technology neutral nonprofit, Geeks' mission is to bring the benefits of broadband connectivity – health, education, poverty reduction, gender equality, and the other United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's) – to the estimated 3 billion people who remain unconnected. For more information, please visit or on X @GeeksWF.About People-Centric VenturesPeople-Centric Ventures is dedicated to empowering communities by raising collective knowledge through training and purpose-driven initiatives to create opportunities and momentum that affect change.

