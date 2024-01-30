Sandeep Marwah Honors Mahamandleshwar Prakash Swami Dham With WPDRF Life Membership

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a significant recognition of spiritual leadership and dedication to global unity, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a revered spiritual leader and Chair for the World Peace Development and Research Foundation (WPDRF), bestowed the prestigious life membership of the organization upon the renowned Spiritual Guru, Mahamandleshwar Prakash Swami Dham. The ceremony took place during Mahamandleshwar Prakash Swami Dhamï¿1⁄2s visit to Marwah Studios in Film City, Noida.



World Peace Development and Research Foundation has been at the forefront of fostering love, peace, and unity among people worldwide, primarily through the medium of art and culture. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, in his capacity as the Chair for WPDRF, has played a pivotal role in steering the organizationï¿1⁄2s efforts towards creating a more harmonious global community.



Mahamandleshwar Prakash Swami Dham Ji expressed his appreciation for the commendable work carried out by Sandeep Marwah over the years in uniting the world through various initiatives. The spiritual leader acknowledged the significant impact of WPDRF in promoting peace and understanding on a global scale.



Acharya Satya Narain Ji, Chair for the Confederation of World Religion, was also present during the occasion, adding a spiritual dimension to the event. The gathering celebrated the shared commitment of individuals like Dr. Sandeep Marwah and Mahamandleshwar Prakash Swami Dham to the noble cause of global unity and peace.



The life membership presented to Mahamandleshwar Prakash Swami Dham symbolizes his integral role in furthering the objectives of WPDRF and his commitment to the organizationï¿1⁄2s mission of promoting world peace through cultural understanding.



