Sandeep Marwah Special Invitee At Cuba's National Day Celebration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts and Chair of the Indo Cuba Film and Cultural Forum, was extended a special invitation to grace the National Day celebration of Cuba at Hotel TajMahal, New Delhi. The event was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including H.E. Alejandro Simancas Marin Ambassador of Cuba to India, and H.E. Wilfredo Gonzalez, The First Deputy Minister of Communication, Government of Cuba visiting India with the Cuban delegation.



Expressing his sincere congratulations to H.E. Alejandro Simancas Marin and the people of Cuba on their National Day, Dr. Marwah, on behalf of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and the entire artistic and cultural fraternity of India, conveyed warm wishes for the auspicious occasion.



Highlighting the significant contributions of the Indo Cuba Film and Cultural Forum, Dr. Marwah emphasized its successful partnerships with major international events organized by ICMEI, including the Global Film Festival, Global Festival of Journalism, Global Literary Festival, and Global Fashion Week.



The chief guest for the evening was Meenakshi Lekhi, State Minister for External Affairs and Culture, Government of India, who graced the occasion with her presence.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a prominent figure in the media and entertainment industry, has played a pivotal role in fostering cultural ties between India and Cuba through various initiatives. His presence at the National Day celebration further reinforces the strong bond shared between the two nations.



