She is campaigning on a "counter-chaos" platform of American restoration: Restoring security and sovereignty at the Southern border; Restoring fiscal sanity to cut reckless inflationary spending; and Restoring national strength on the global stage.

Kate has provided insightful commentary about President Trump's impact on the election and the Nation on numerous national TV networks.

Kate Monroe, the Marine veteran running for Congress and seeking to“make CA-49 red again,” has endorsed Donald J. Trump for a second term as President.

Kate has stated on numerous of her Fox News and various local and national TV news networks commentaries that, "We were clearly better off under President Trump with secure borders, low inflation, less crime, fatter bank accounts, fewer wars, and we commanded greater respect by our enemies and allies alike."

She has also ripped her Republican opponents for flatly refusing to endorse President Trump, as "they try to deny him, disparage him, and distance themselves from him as if he's radioactive."

Kate highlighted an uncomfortable truth stating, "Joe Biden's lack of leadership and failed policies are so disastrous, that President Trump even has support now from many demoralized, disillusioned, and disappointed Democrats. About the only factions that still oppose him are the extreme far left socialists, Marxists, communists...and sadly, my three 'Republican' primary opponents."

Kate Monroe recently received the endorsement of the California Republican Assembly, the most coveted endorsement in the state, due in part to its long-standing relationship with former president Ronald Regan, who referred to the CRA as, "The conscience of the Republican Party."

About Kate Monroe

Kate Monroe is a mom, wife, business owner, author, entrepreneur and the only Marine Corps veteran who has been drawing lots of attention since her recent announcement into the campaign. Kate is a newcomer to the political arena but possesses a unique set of accomplishments that has perfectly prepared her for her latest challenge.

