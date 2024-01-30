Cloudelligent Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Rigorous Audit Validates Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, and Confidentiality

Cloudelligent , a Managed Cloud Services Provider and Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), today announced its successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit. The SOC 2 Type II audit was performed by an independent auditing firm,

A-LIGN ASSURANCE .

This certification demonstrates that Cloudelligent applies the rigorous security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AIPCA). The scope of the Type 2 SOC 2 includes the 2017 Trust Services Criteria (TSP section 100) and validates the operating effectiveness of Cloudelligent's security controls in key areas for secure customer data handling, as well as maintaining data confidentiality and privacy.

As a SOC 2 Type II-Certified Managed Cloud Services Provider, customers can be assured that Cloudelligent uses proven and validated data security systems and procedures to protect all data in the AWS cloud. Businesses partnering with Cloudelligent to optimize and manage AWS environments can have full confidence that their data is always secure, and that its privacy and confidentiality are consistently upheld.

"Customer data security and system integrity are fundamental components throughout all of our Professional and Managed Cloud Services," said Qasim Akhtar, CEO, Cloudelligent. "Earning SOC 2 compliance is a major milestone for Cloudelligent and an important indicator of how seriously we take the privacy and compliance needs of our customers. We remain committed to enhancing our security measures and ensure that all customers can trust us with their resources and sensitive data."

About Cloudelligent

Cloudelligent is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner that delivers end-to-end solutions for businesses looking to accelerate their journey on AWS. With a diverse team of AWS-Certified Solutions Architects and Engineers, Cloudelligent helps organizations architect, migrate, optimize, secure, and manage their workloads to achieve desired outcomes and expand into new global markets. They empower companies to innovate faster and maintain their competitive advantage by leveraging AWS services. To learn more, visit cloudelligent and follow them on LinkedIn .

