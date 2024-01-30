Many Congress Leaders Set To Join BJP Next Month, Says Assam Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 30 (IANS) Days after former Assam youth Congress president Angkita Dutta and former Congress MLA Bismita Gogoi joined the BJP, state minister Pijush Hazarika claimed that more leaders from the grand old party have lined up to join the saffron camp in the next month.

According to Hazarika, BJP is set to organise an event on February 5 when many opposition leaders will join the ruling party.

He told reporters on Monday evening,“I had several times mentioned that the Congress would be wiped out from Assam. But the opposition leaders kept on attacking me. However, if they look at the current situation, my statement is going to be true.”

Hazarika asserted that many Congress leaders have been calling the BJP people expressing their wish to join the saffron camp.

“We get numerous calls everyday from the Congress leaders. They want to leave the opposition camp and join our party. We have decided to organise a big joining ceremony on February 5. Many Congress leaders will join BJP on that day,” the minister said.

He claimed that because of the BJP's commitment to work for the betterment of the people, the opposition leaders were forced to join the ruling party.

“Our Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been working for the welfare of the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for the people of the whole nation. The opposition leaders are bound to join our party because of BJP's development work,” Hazarika said.

