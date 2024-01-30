Sweden Hands Over Fire Truck, Medical Devices To Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Pervomaisk settlement territorial community of the Mykolaiv region received a fire truck and medical supplies from Swedish charities.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"A fire truck was transferred for the needs of the Pervomaisk settlement territorial community, the funds for which were raised by Swedish donors Lions Club Olofström," the statement reads.

The community received medicines and medical devices along with a vehicle equipped with all the necessary firefighting equipment.

According to the State Emergency Service, the vehicle will be a reliable assistant for creating a local fire department in the community. And in the future, the Safety Center, which will also include a police officer, a civil protection specialist, and an emergency medical unit.

As reported, the SES received three Bohun-2 all-terrain vehicles in winter equipment from the United24 charity platform, which will help rescue people in places where there is no road access.