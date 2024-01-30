Eighty-One Housing Construction Tenders Announced In Kherson Region's Posad-Pokrovske

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 81 new housing construction and 39 major maintenance tenders have been announced in the Kherson region's de-occupied village of Posad-Pokrovske, which was included in the government project on the comprehensive renovation of settlements.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Posad-Pokrovske. We continue implementing the reconstruction project. We have five houses with an area of 70 square meters each, where walls have already been erected and roofs completed. Internal works are next in line. [...] In general, 81 new housing construction and 39 major maintenance tenders have been announced,” the report states.

According to Prokudin, foundation laying works are in progress for four houses. They will have basements. There will be a total of 22 such buildings.

At the same time, relevant professionals are working to restore power, gas and water supply lines, as well as roads and highways.

The works will be underway until the village is fully restored. According to the plan, stylish standard houses and all the necessary infrastructure will be built from scratch, as the settlement was fully destroyed by Russian occupiers.

Oleksandr Prokudin, Facebook