Russians Extend Term Of Forced Passportization In TOT Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, the invaders decided to continue the forced passportization. Previously, it was planned to be completed by January 2024, but now they are planning to complete it in July.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The invaders are once again talking about the deadlines for mass passportization. They are spreading information in their publics that the residents of the TOT should decide on their citizenship by July 1, 2024," he wrote.

According to him, the invaders are threatening those who still do not have a Russian passport that they will pay higher taxes, have their rights restricted, and face constant inspections.

As reported, the so-called presidential elections will be held in the occupied territories in March. To increase the turnout, the invaders allowed voting with any passport and even residents who came from other regions.