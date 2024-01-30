Woman Dies In Avdiivka As Result Of Hostile Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 59-year-old woman was injured in Avdiivka as a result of enemy shelling and later died.

Suspilne reported this citing the spokeswoman for the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office Anastasia Medvedieva, Ukrinform reported.

"Today, at about 2:00 p.m., Russian troops once again attacked Avdiivka, probably with artillery. A 59-year-old woman sustained a shrapnel wound as a result of shells hitting the territory of a private household," Medvedieva said.

According to her, the woman was hospitalized but died from her injuries.

A pre-trial investigation was opened over the incident under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

As reported, four more civilians were evacuated from the Avdiivka direction yesterday.