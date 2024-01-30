Real Per Capita Income Growth Slowed Threefold In Uzbekistan Last Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, total per capita income amounted to 20 million soums,
real growth was 2.4%. The highest figure in this regard was
recorded in Tashkent (44.4 million soums), and the lowest in
Karakalpakstan (14.5 million soums). Real per capita income fell in
five regions, Azernews reports, citing Kun News
Agency.
Real growth in total per capita income in Uzbekistan in 2023 was
2.4%, which is significantly slower than the previous year. For
comparison, in 2022 this figure was 7.3%, the Statistics Agency
reported.
According to the Agency, at the end of last year, the total
income of the population amounted to 728.8 trillion soums. In
particular, the nominal growth of total income was 15%, and the
real one – 4.6%.
The total income per capita amounted to 20 million soums. In
2023, the average per capita nominal total income of the population
above the national average was in Tashkent – 44,427.9 thousand
soums, Navoi region – 31,445.6 thousand soums, Bukhara region –
23,480.3 thousand soums, Tashkent region – 20,730.2 thousand soums
and Khorezm region – 20,076.6 thousand soums.
The lowest per capita nominal total income of the population was
recorded in the Republic of Karakalpakstan – 14,570.7 thousand
soums, Namangan region – 15,070.6 thousand soums and Fergana region
– 15,716.5 thousand soums.
The highest rate of real growth of per capita total income was
recorded in Tashkent city (7.6%), Navoi region (5.7%), Syrdarya
region and Andijan region (4.4%), as well as in Jizzakh region
(4.3%).
It is noteworthy that real income per capita decreased in 5
regions: Khorezm (-6.4%), Surkhandarya (-0.8%), Samarkand (-0.5%),
Bukhara (-0.4%) and Namangan (-0.3%) regions. That is, the
population of these regions on average has become poorer.
The significant growth in the total income of the population is
mainly facilitated by significant changes in income from
self-employment, which accounts for 34.3%, income of employees –
29.7%, and income from transfers – 26.7%.
Previously, Kun reported that in 2023, the growth of state
budget revenues has slowed sharply.
Also last year, Uzbekistan's GDP grew by 6% and amounted to
$90.8 billion. GDP per capita reached 29.3 million soums or
$2,494.
