Georgian PM Announces He Is Leaving Position

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Monday announced
his exit from the position of the head of the Government, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
In his comments, Garibashvil said he was leaving after having
“submitted to the public an extensive report on my three years of
work” at the end of 2023.
“I started working as the head of the Government for the second
term in the most difficult period, in the conditions of domestic
and international political, economic and social crises”, he said
in Monday's announcement.
Garibashvili noted he had received an offer from the Political
Council of the ruling Georgian Dream party to take the position of
the party Chair, with the party's congress to be held on
Thursday.
“Now we are facing new tasks. We will elect a new Parliament in
the fall, and the Georgian Dream party must prepare to win the
elections convincingly in order to continue moving forward to
achieve other, larger goals. Based on this political reality, I
received an offer from the Political Council to take the position
of the party Chair”, he noted.
Garibashvili also revealed the Council had discussed the
possibility of him staying in the position until the summer and
before the election campaign, but added“I chose to make this
decision now”.
The outgoing Prime Minister thanked Bidzina Ivanishvili, the
founder and Honorary Chair of the party, the leadership and members
of the faction and the Parliament, heads and employees of
ministries, Government Administration staff and civil servants“for
the great support provided” during his work in the position.
Garibashvili became the Prime Minister for the second term in
2021, having held the position of the head of the Government
between 2013-2015.
