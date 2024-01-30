Azerbaijan Expands Tourism: New Opportunities On Horizon

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan continues to take measures for thriving tourism. As
is known, to promote tourism, Azerbaijan sponsored Atletico Madird
jerseys describing "Azerbaijan: Land of Fire." In 2018, a new
tourism brand and the slogan "Take Another Look" were
introduced.
Baku introduces e-visas, which facilitate obtaining a visa.
Further to this, Azerbaijan began tourism-development planning for
2002–2005 and 2010–2014.
At the end of 2023, Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament)
adopted new legislation that freed tourism complexes located in the
regions (except the Absheron Peninsula) from property taxes. Many
experts in the tourism sector welcomed the decision of the Milli
Majlis and noted that it would enable the sector in regions to
develop further.
Recently, in an interview with the local media outlet,
Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Russian Federation Poland Bulbuloglu
pointed out that the National State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan is
planning to restore its activity in Russia and to open a tourism
office in Moscow. It is worth noting that Russia is considered a
big market for touristic countries. Regions and countries are
competing for Russian tourists. For example, Russian tourists rank
first in Turkiye and Georgia. Unlike both these countries,
Azerbaijan has taken measures to attract tourists from Arab
countries so far. Frankly speaking, Russian citizens rank in first
place among the foreigners visiting Azerbaijan. However, most of
them are Azerbaijani-born Russian citizens who have homes in
Azerbaijan, and they do not visit as tourists.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, an expert in
tourism, Rahman Quliyev, said that today it is necessary to open
tourism offices abroad, especially those suitable for the market.
That is why the opening of the tourism office in the Russian
Federation by the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan is
significant. He draws attention to the fact that the Russian market
is important for Azerbaijan and that both nations are close to each
other. Besides, there are no strong language barriers either. Also,
considering the sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia,
the importance of this market for Azerbaijan increases even
more.
“I believe that in the near future, the opening of new hotels in
Azerbaijan and the construction of large hotel complexes in the
Garabagh region, as well as the construction of thermal sanatoriums
in Garabagh and Kalbajarda Lachin, for the use of both local
tourists and foreign tourists, will certainly regularize the flow
of tourists to Azerbaijan, and I think that We will bring the
number of tourists to the peak,” Rehman Quliyev said.
The expert underscored that if we individually treat the
tourists coming from Russia and also from all over the world to
Azerbaijan, if we provide individual service, it is certainly in
our favor. He recalled that 34 personnel serve every tourist
visiting the country, and underlined that thriving tourism will
create conditions for reducing unemployment in the country and
increasing activity in the labor market. He also pointed out that
the increase in the number of tourists coming to the country also
allows the increase of foreign currency entering the country.
