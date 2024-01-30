Camly Coin (CAMLY) Is Now Available For Trading On Lbank Exchange

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Camly Coin (CAMLY) on January 29, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the CAMLY/USDT trading pair, which went live already.







CAMLY Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Camly Coin (CAMLY), the central token of the CamLy Ecosystem, is a multi-dimensional blockchain-based currency powering a diverse array of platforms focused on social networking, investment, entertainment, legal aid, education, and charity, all dedicated to uplifting humanity and the planet, guided by a divinely inspired mission.

Introducing Camly Coin: A Diverse Blockchain Ecosystem for Empowering Global Connections and Contributions

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Camly Coin (CAMLY), a distinctive cryptocurrency at the heart of the Camly Ecosystem, a multifaceted blockchain-based platform. Created with a profound mission, it aims to contribute positively to society and the planet. This digital currency is unique in its inception and purpose, being born from a vision of creating a more harmonious, prosperous, and happy world. It's not just a medium of exchange within the Camly Ecosystem but also embodies the values of humanity, wisdom, and positive thinking, which are central to the ecosystem's philosophy.

Unlike many other cryptocurrencies, Camly Coin was developed without a traditional Initial Coin Offering (ICO), investors, or fundraising rounds. This approach reflects the ecosystem's commitment to charity and social betterment.

Functionally, Camly Coin serves as the primary currency within the Camly Ecosystem, facilitating various transactions and interactions across its seven integrated platforms. These platforms cover diverse areas like social networking, charity, education, trading, lifestyle, investment, and legal services. The use of CAMLY across these platforms aims to ensure a seamless and secure transaction experience, leveraging blockchain technology for its advantages in transparency and efficiency.

The broader vision of Camly Coin is to foster a world where financial transactions are not just about monetary exchange but also about spreading happiness and prosperity. The Camly Ecosystem, with CAMLY at its core, is designed to be more than a financial tool; it's a means to encourage positive global change. By integrating the principles of the Law of Attraction, Law of Karma, and other positive life philosophies, Camly Coin aspires to redefine the role of currency in enhancing individual well-being and global harmony.

About CAMLY Token

The CAMLY token is the cornerstone of the Camly Ecosystem, a unique blockchain-based platform designed to blend social networking, investment, education, and charity. Distinguished by its inception without traditional funding methods like ICOs, the CAMLY token is inspired by values of altruism and global betterment. Functioning as the primary currency within its ecosystem, CAMLY facilitates various transactions across its integrated platforms, promoting a vision where financial exchanges contribute to a broader goal of creating a harmonious, prosperous, and happier world.

Based on BEP20, CAMLY has a total supply of 999 billion (i.e. 999,999,999,999). The CAMLY token distribution is allocated as follows: Invest in Electricity & Internet (10%), Private (5%), Public Sales (ICO) (5%), Charity Foundation (5%), Marketing (10%), Team (5%), Operations of CLE (5%), and evenly distributed 5% each to Camly Profile, Camly Trading, CamlyLife, Camly Investment, Camly Legal, with Liquidity receiving 10%. The CAMLY token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 14:00 UTC on January 29, 2024. Users who are interested in CAMLY can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about CAMLY Token:

Official Website:

Contract:

Facebook:

Telegram:

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

...

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

...

...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: LBank