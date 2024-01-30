Fleishmanhillard Names New President In Japan

(MENAFN- PRovoke) TOKYO - FleishmanHillard has hired Ryo Kanayama as president of its Japan operations, replacing Shin Tanaka who steps down after 16 years with the firm.



Tanaka, who was FleishmanHillard Japan's founding president in 2008, will continue to serve as a senior advisor for the firm, focusing on clients. Kanayama, meanwhile, returns to FleishmanHillard from Deloitte, where he was a partner for its clients & industries and brand marketing groups.



Earlier in his career, Kanayama spent eight years with Fleishman,

leading the corporate reputation and issues management practice before moving to the corporate world to lead corporate affairs at Walmart Japan and Seiyu.



Kanayama, will oversee the

FleishmanHillard (including BlueCurrent) and Vox Global brands, led by

managing directors Atsuko Kamegaya and Ryoji Tanabe, respectively.



"[Kanayama] has extensive experience driving transformation and societal change working with businesses, non-profits, governmental entities and local communities," said Joanne Wong, FleishmanHillard Asia-Pacific president. "With his experience both in-house and within consultancies, Ryo can effectively lead and coach our own team, as well as our clients, to advance the use of communications as a strategic and effective business problem-solving tool to drive desired outcomes."

