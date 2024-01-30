Trump's Veep Should Be Assassination Insurance

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In recent weeks, former US president Donald Trump repeatedly has indicated publicly that he is already thinking about choosing the person to run with him as the Republican nominee for vice-president.

During the coming months, many people will urge Trump to choose a“moderate” running mate in hopes of enhancing his electoral prospects and those of other Republican candidates.

However, it is unusually important that Trump pick a vice-presidential candidate less as a running mate than as a potential successor, not merely because of Trump's age, but also in order to discourage Trump's assassination and – if worse comes to worst – to help Trump's“America First” movement to survive him.

That Trump is at unusually high risk of assassination seems self-evident. Not since Abraham Lincoln has an American president or major-party presidential candidate been so widely demonized as Donald Trump, who is now vilified by US ruling elites, including the sitting president, members of Congress, academics and journalists not merely as leading but as being, in person, an existential threat to what they call“our democracy.”

Some of Trump's supporters have warned publicly of this risk. Tucker Carlson, interviewing Trump on August 23, asked him why some of the millions who hate him viscerally would not assassinate him rather than allow him to return to the presidency. When Trump evaded that question, Carlson asked it again, and Trump evaded it again.