Raiden Resources Limited (ASX:RDN) Quarterly Activities Report

Raiden Resources Limited (ASX:RDN) (FRA:YM4) is pleased to provide its report on activities and progress made during the December 2023 Quarter.

Highlights of quarterly activities

Andover South Project

- Significant results from Andover South (selected results >2% Li2O from recent sampling) include:

o 3.80% Li2O - sample R21843

o 3.64% Li2O - sample R21952

o 2.97% Li2O - sample R21923

o 2.87% Li2O - sample R21989

o 2.79% Li2O - sample R21949

o 2.77% Li2O - sample R21922

o 2.71% Li2O - sample R21918

- X-Ray Diffraction analysis ("XRD") analysis confirms spodumene as dominant lithium mineral

- Independent technical analysis by CSA Global confirms five new potential target zones at Andover South Project

- Native Title and Heritage Deed executed with the Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation across Raiden's recently acquired Andover tenements

Mt Sholl Project

- Raiden secured 100% of LCT & Ni-Cu-PGE Mineral Rights at Mt Sholl

- Raiden has entered into a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with First Quantum Minerals Australia Ltd ("FQMA") in relation to the Mt Sholl Ni-Cu-PGE project

- Soil sampling program defined several clear lithium in soil trends at Mt Sholl Lithium Project during the quarter, along strike of GreenTech Metals Ltd.'s (ASX:GRE) Osbourne JV pegmatite discovery

Arrow Project

- Raiden secured 100% of LCT Mineral Rights at Arrow

- Reconnaissance work defined outcropping pegmatites and visually confirmed spodumene* mineralisation on the Arrow project

*In relation to the disclosure of visual mineralisation, the Company cautions that visual estimates of spodumene material abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analysis. Laboratory assay results are required to determine the type and grade of the visible mineralisation reported in geological field mapping described in this announcement.

Raiden Resources Limited (ASX:RDN) (DAX:YM4) is a dual listed exploration and development company which is advancing the Mt Sholl Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Palladium deposit in the Pilbara. The Company's portfolio host metals and commodities considered critical for the energy and electrification revolution.

