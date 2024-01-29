Dos Reports 'Remarkable' Decline In Jordan's Importations For 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's imports witnessed a "considerable" decline in the first 11 months of 2023 in several crucial sectors, including crude oil and its derivatives, jewellery, and grains, resulting in an overall decrease in the country's import value, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Monday.

The foreign trade data announced by DoS indicated a significant decline in the percentage of Jordan's imports in the January-November period of 2023, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Imports of crude oil and its derivatives went down by 17.5 per cent, jewellery by 27.9 per cent, grains by 24.7 per cent and other materials by 4.2 per cent.

The total value of the Kingdom's imports in the first 11 months of last year amounted to some JD2.723 billion for crude oil and its derivatives, JD1.207 billion for jewellery, JD658 million for grains, and JD8.945 billion for other materials.

Certain sectors witnessed an increase in imports during the same period, where imports of vehicles, bicycles, and their parts increased by 40.7 per cent, machinery and mechanical tools and their parts increased by 8.7 per cent, and electrical machines and devices by 9 per cent.

The value of imported vehicles, bicycles, and their parts reached around JD1.508 billion, machinery and mechanical tools and their parts amounted to JD1.035 billion, and machines and electrical appliances totalled some JD876 million.

Jordan's total imports from the beginning of 2023 until the end of November recorded a decline of 5.9 per cent, amounting to JD16.952 billion compared to JD18.015 billion during the same period of 2022.