Cerro Patacón Landfill Re-Ignites

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
Less than 24 hours after the Panama Fire Department declared on Sunday that the fire in Cerro Patacón landfill, in Ancón had been 100% extinguished after 10 days of fighting the blaze the site has re-ignited and firefighters are carrying out their work to control the new emergency which is emanating toxic fumes.
Residents of nearby communities have confirmed that a large amount of smoke is seen coming from the place.
Information in development...
MENAFN29012024000218011062ID1107783865
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.