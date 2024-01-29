Cerro Patacón Landfill Re-Ignites

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Less than 24 hours after the Panama Fire Department declared on Sunday that the fire in Cerro Patacón landfill, in Ancón had been 100% extinguished after 10 days of fighting the blaze the site has re-ignited and firefighters are carrying out their work to control the new emergency which is emanating toxic fumes.

Residents of nearby communities have confirmed that a large amount of smoke is seen coming from the place.

Information in development...