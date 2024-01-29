Delhi Records 8.7 Degree Celsius Minimum Temp, AQI 'Very Poor'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Delhiiites woke up to dense fog and chilly morning with minimum temperature settling at 8.7 degree Celsius, seasonal average, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD's forecast showed that the maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celisus.

The IMD said that due to fog visibility at Palam and Safdarjung reduced to 50 metres at 5.30 a.m, disrupting flight and train operations.

"While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in an advisory for passengers on Tuesday at 6 a.m.

"At 9 a.m, the visibility continued to be reduced to 50 metres at Palam and Safdarjung," said the weatherman.

Moreover, the air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' category at several stations across the city.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'very poor' category standing at 355 and PM10 reached 233 or 'poor', according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

However, the IGI Airport T3 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 192, and PM10 was at 118, both falling under the 'moderate' category, respectively.

--IANS

ssh/svn