Teaology: The Clean Beauty Tea Infusion Skincare From Italy Launches In Watsons Singapore

SINGAPORE - 30 January 2024 - Teaology is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated launch in Watsons Singapore. Since its inception, Teaology has embraced the clean beauty ideology, introducing Clean BeauTEA as their foundational philosophy which encapsulates the brand's core values and ethics, serving as daily inspiration for the brand. Teaology marks the advent of a skincare revolution powered by its patented Tea Infusion Skincare technology. The innovative process involves replacing water in cosmetic formulas with genuine tea infusion, effectively preserving antioxidant properties inherent in tea leaves. With its unique formulation comprising 0% water and 100% tea infusion, Teaology features clean ingredients, sustainable packaging, clinically tested efficacy, commitment to vegan and cruelty-free practices, and has been certified by B CORP.









Clean beauty is a burgeoning trend that has gained remarkable traction in recent years, placing a strong emphasis on the use of products that are free from harmful chemicals and toxins, opting instead for the inclusion of natural and safe ingredients. This movement is fueled by consumers' increasing awareness of potential hazards associated with some cosmetic ingredients, driving them to seek alternatives without compromising on the product quality and effectiveness.



An ultra-firming anti-wrinkle face cream infused with organic Matcha tea infusion and a potent complex of 9 botanical ingredients, designed to deliver redensifying, corrective, and lifting effects. The velvety texture of this innovative cream instantly enhances skin, leaving it softer and more radiant. Its natural green hue along with special mineral pigments promotes corrective action on chromatic imperfections and creates a smoothing "soft focus effect" for an even complexion. Beyond its anti-aging properties, it serves as an intensive treatment that redensifies, illuminates, and refines your skin.



Infused with Organic Matcha Tea, Hyaluronic Acid, Caffeine, and Vitamin C, Matcha Tea Ultra-Firming Eye Cream brightens eye contour, reduces puffiness, and promotes toning. It features an ophthalmic applicator for a more targeted and precise application. The matcha green texture minimises redness, providing an ideal flawless base for makeup. Enriched with double-dose Vitamin C, Acerola, and Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate, it also combats free radicals and offers effective anti-wrinkle benefits.



A collection of unique serums infused with real antioxidant organic tea and the most powerful skincare ingredients. Super-concentrated and clean formulas with biocompatible pH that can be used alone, layered under any face cream or mixed to create the perfect cocktail for a healthy and happy skin.



When a silky oil meets the Japanese Bancha Tea leaves in infusion, the result is an elixir of beauty for face, body, hair and a thousand other uses. An antioxidant, nourishing and illuminating concentrate with 99% of natural origin ingredients. This versatile oil is your beauty essential for various needs, including nourishing body, protecting chapped skin, enhancing foundation with added nourishment, highlighting cheekbones, nose, and cupid's bow, serving as a pre-shampoo treatment, reducing hair frizz, and more!



Introducing the multifunctional beauty balm, a revitalizing solution for face, neck, and eye contour. Enriched with Blue Tea Infusion, ceramides, and niacinamide, this all-in-one treatment repairs stressed and dehydrated skin. Comprising 95% natural ingredients and plant ceramides, it restores the skin's balance, enhancing tone, elasticity, and luminosity. This versatile balm serves as a daily nourishing cream, regenerating mask, and provides instant relief for dryness and inflammation.



Teaology is solely distributed at Watsons stores and online. For a limited time, enjoy 2 for 20% off on all Teaology products and receive a complimentary travel-set valued at $55 with a minimum purchase of $60, while stocks last.



