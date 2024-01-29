Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta Denies Barca Interest

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Jan 30 (IANS) Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has rejected rumours linking with the job at FC Barcelona in the summer.

Arteta is one of several coaches who has been touted in the Spanish press as a possible successor to Xavi Hernandez at Barca, after Xavi announced on Saturday that he would step down at the end of the season.

The fact Arteta began his career in the Barcelona youth system, playing for the club's B-team and subsequently worked with former Barca boss Pep Guardiola would have made him an interesting candidate, but speaking to the press ahead of Arsenal's midweek Premier League game away to Nottingham Forest, Arteta was quick to end any rumors, reports Xinhua.

"No, that's totally fake news," he replied when asked if he was interested in the Barca job.

"I don't know where it is coming from. It is totally untrue. I am really upset about this," he added, before adding he was "in the right place."

"I think we have to be very careful when you talk about personal things especially," continued Arteta.

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is another one who has been linked with the Barca job, but on Monday the German club denied declarations in which the former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss said he would like to work in Spain.

"Our coach Thomas Tuchel was interviewed by fans on Sunday as part of a visit to a fan club about his coaching career and his previous experiences abroad at Paris St-Germain and Chelsea FC, and naturally provided information about it."

"During the Interview he also answered general questions from fans about Spain as a football country. He (Tuchel) never spoke about Xavi Hernandez and his succession, as was falsely claimed later. We will no longer accept such unobjective statements directed against our coach, which always come from the same place," commented Bayern on Monday in an official statement.

