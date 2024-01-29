Study Finds The Best Part Of The Super Bowl Is Not The Actual Game

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

Almost two in five Americans (17%) plan to watch 20 minutes or less of the actual game during the Super Bowl this year.

According to a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults who watch the Super Bowl, 40% look forward to attending or hosting a party for the big game, but they barely spend any time in front of the TV.

Respondents average viewing only 29 minutes of game play and 9% admit they are unlikely to know which teams are playing before they turn it on.

And when asked who won last year's Super Bowl, only one-third were able to correctly identify the Kansas City Chief as the reigning champions.

This may be because 29% spend more time in front of the snacks and food than anywhere else.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Char-Broil , results revealed that the half-time show (55%), commercials (45%) and the drinks (40%) all outweigh the competition on the field (38%).

And though they may disagree on the best parts, more than three-quarters (77%) can agree that it's rude to stand and talk in the same room that people are watching the game.

When hosting a viewing party, respondents typically spend about eight days planning the menu, inviting guests and preparing.

And it seems Americans take their Super Bowl parties seriously as 31% are likely to spend more time planning for that than for a holiday celebration (24%) or a graduation party (8%).

In fact, many respondents have gone so far as to purchase a grill or outdoor cooking appliance (57%), nearly twice the amount of those who've purchased a TV (32%), in order to prepare for the big game.

Others bought serving bowls and dishes (52%) and a couch (46%).

“Super Bowl gatherings are about celebrating the highs and lows of the big game with good friends and great food,” said Tom Penner, CEO, Char-Broil.“Think of your grill as your game day MVP - making the food prep easy so you can focus on the fun. There are many quick, tasty recipes to help you plan a winning menu with ease.”

More than three-quarters (77%) believe that the food and snacks are imperative to the overall Super Bowl experience.

The best game-time party foods include chips (55%), dips (50%), hot dogs (42%), pizza (39%), hamburgers (37%) and even grilled veggies (15%).

In order to cook these foods to perfection, respondents use a pizza oven (54%), a smoker (48%), a griddle (41%) and gas (39%) or electric (20%) grills.

And for all that goes into this feast, the average respondent will start cooking five hours before game time and ideally, needs three people helping them out.

But what elements specifically make up the perfect Super Bowl snack? For most (64%), that means something relevant to the game, such as Philly cheesesteaks if the Eagles are playing or barbeque in support of Kansas City.

“Super Bowl snacking is all about that unique twist, and 43% of fans are craving something out of the ordinary this year,” said Penner.“Versatile, multi-functional grills are perfect for those looking to experiment - from classics like wings, to on-trend smash burgers - without extra clutter or cost. We invite everyone to explore new flavors and make this Super Bowl spread one to remember.”

