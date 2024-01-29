Ainewsbreaks IBN, Investorwire To Generate Increased Interest For Quant Strats

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IBN

Quant Strats , the premier event for quantitative investment thought leaders. The conference is slated to take place at Quorum by Convene in New York City on March 12, 2024. IBN will serve as the official corporate communications firm for the event. Quant Strats, renowned for assembling a unique audience of specialists, including data teams, quant traders and portfolio managers, features industry speakers with unique insights and perspectives, placing a strong emphasis on real-life applications of the latest technological developments. As the official newswire for Quant Strats, IW will utilize wire-grade dissemination of press releases and syndication of editorial content to generate increased interest across target markets. IBN will simultaneously leverage its array of digital solutions to drive recognition of invited speakers, event sponsors and the conference itself through multi-brand social media capabilities.“With rapid advancements in computing power and ongoing development of new technologies in the realms of artificial intelligence and machine learning, quantitative investment strategies are now at the forefront of alpha generation across the financial world,” said Jonathan Keim, director of investor communications for IBN.“We are delighted to collaborate with the team organizing the Quant Strats event as we help engage a wider audience through our online channels.”

