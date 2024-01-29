Al-Sisi, Scholz, And King Abdullah II Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received a phone call from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday, who praised Egypt's constructive role in the region.

The presidential spokesperson, Ahmed Fahmy, said that the call addressed the regional situation and the growing tensions in the area, as well as ways to enhance the excellent bilateral relations between Egypt and Germany at various levels.

President Al-Sisi briefed Chancellor Scholz on Egypt's intensive efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and the initiatives related to the prisoner swap in this context, to protect the civilians in the Strip who have been enduring dire humanitarian conditions for several months.

Al-Sisi emphasized the need for the international community to act to ensure the implementation of the relevant UN resolutions.

The call also discussed the efforts to prevent the spread of the conflict that is starting to affect the region, which will have grave implications for the Middle East and global peace and security.

The two sides agreed on the importance of the two-state solution as the basis for restoring peace, security, and stability in the region.

Later on Sunday, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi had a phone conversation with King Abdullah II of Jordan, focusing on the tense situation in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip.

The president reiterated Egypt's condemnation of the terrorist attack that targeted one of the sites on Jordan's border with Syria.

Al-Sisi expressed Egypt's full support for Jordan and its interest in its security and stability, which was appreciated by the Jordanian King in light of the historical brotherly ties between the two countries and peoples.

The two leaders also reviewed the ongoing efforts to ease the situation in the Gaza Strip and to provide urgent humanitarian aid to the people of the Strip.

The two sides warned of the danger of continued military escalation, which jeopardizes regional security and poses increasing threats, stressing that finding a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue is the key to restoring regional security and peace.