Ooredoo To Sponsor HH The Amir Shalfa Race

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ooredoo Qatar, the nation's leading telecommunications company, will sponsor Shalfa Race at the HH The Amir Sword Festival, set to take place on February 17 at the Al Rayyan Racecourse. The event, a highlight of the HH The Amir Sword Festival, reinforces Qatar's status as a premier destination for world-class equestrian sports.

The Shalfa Race, open to individual Qatar-owned Class 2 thoroughbreds aged four years and above, will see elite equine athletes compete over a challenging distance of 2000m. The winner will be awarded the coveted Shalfa (spear) trophy, a symbol of equestrian prowess and excellence. This year's total prize money is a remarkable $400,000, underscoring the race's prestige and international importance.

Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohamed al-Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, commented:“Ooredoo Qatar is honoured to be the title sponsor of the HH The Amir Shalfa Race, a testament to our commitment to Qatar's rich equestrian heritage and our support for top-tier sporting events. This race not only celebrates the spirit of competition and excellence but also aligns with our values of fostering community engagement and showcasing our nation's cultural richness on the global stage. We eagerly anticipate an event that promises to captivate both local and global audiences.”

Issa bin Mohamed al-Mohannadi, Chairman of the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC), said:“We are pleased with this sponsorship by Ooredoo as part of the joined desire to achieve more of the aspired successes and to contribute to bringing the HH The Amir Sword Festival to the highest level befitting the status it has reached in the horse racing world both in terms of organisation and the level of competition between the horses in the various races.

“This sponsorship comes as a natural development of the partnership between the two parties as Ooredoo has already supported several of QREC's activities. Ooredoo will be the sponsor of the HH The Amir Shalfa Race, which will see a good number of some classy horses capable of winning the title. Ooredoo' sponsorship of one of the main highlights of this global event will certainly contribute to enriching the Festival.”

Last year, the race was won by 'King Pacha', owned by Khalifa bin Sheail al-Kuwari, trained by Gassim Ghazali, and ridden by Mickael Barzalona. This year, the race is set to be an equally thrilling showcase of the finest thoroughbreds and jockeys from around the world.

The Shalfa Race is a centrepiece of the HH The Amir Sword Festival, which will be held from February 15-17.

