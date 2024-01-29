AFC Asian Cup Qatar Breaks All-Time Attendance Record

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The AFC Asian Cup Qatar has set a new total attendance record of 1.06mn after 63,753 fans packed the Al Bayt Stadium to witness defending champions Qatar beat Palestine in the round of 16 on Monday.

The 18th edition of Asia's crown jewel officially surpassed the previous spectatorship record of 1.04mn that was set nearly two decades ago when the showpiece was held in China in 2004.

For Jassim al-Jassim, CEO of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar Local Organising Committee (LOC), record breaking attendances are a testament to Qatar's ability to host world class sporting events:“Once again, Qatar has reaffirmed its place as a global sporting capital. Our modern infrastructure and operational experience have enabled us to deliver yet another accessible and culturally engaging tournament to the highest standards.”

He added:“We're delighted to be setting records this early in the tournament. With 11 matches still to go, the best is yet to come, with many teams showcasing exceptional performances.”

After 40 matches, the Asian Cup Qatar, which very recently also eclipsed the historic 1.5mn mark in terms of digital engagement, currently ranks second in the average attendance charts with 26,672 fans turning out to demonstrate their support per match.

The latest milestone marks the second time that a spectator attendance benchmark has been achieved in Qatar after 82,490 fans set a new record for an opening match in AFC Asian Cup history.

MENAFN29012024000067011011ID1107783787