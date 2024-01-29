Collectibus: Expertise At The Service Of Sustainability

(MENAFN- 3BL) January 29, 2024 /3BL/ - Collectibus main goal is to put sustainability at the heart of businesses, innovating processes and products to help companies generate positive economic, social and environmental impacts that take into account the well-being of communities throughout the supply chain.
A quote from Danilo Devigli, Founding Partner, "We use an agile and open approach. We like to work with partners who share the same values. We work differently, from the conception and implementation of sustainability projects developed based on the real needs of businesses."
MENAFN29012024007202015466ID1107783780
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.