Flash News: OKX To List Dmail Network's DMAIL Token On Its Spot Market

OKX to List Dmail Network's DMAIL Token on its Spot Market

OKX today announced that it will list DMAIL, the token that fuels the Dmail Network , on its spot market on January 30 at 10:00 (UTC). With this addition, users will be able to trade DMAIL against USDT. Deposits for DMAIL were enabled on January 29 at 10:00 (UTC), while withdrawals for the token will be enabled on January 31 at 10:00 (UTC).



Dmail Network is a next-generation, blockchain-based email platform. It integrates message communication, asset management and data storage functions. Ultimately, Dmail Network aims to be a fundamental tool that ushers users into the era of Web3 and a bridge that enables Web2 users to easily use blockchain services.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx

