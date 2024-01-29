India, Other Nations Attend Taliban-Convened Conclave In Kabul

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India was among 10 regional countries that attended a conclave in Kabul on Monday organized by the Taliban setup with a broader aim for regional cooperation. The participating countries included India, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Indonesia and Kyrgyzstan.

Taliban regime's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi addressed the Regional Cooperation Initiative meeting in Kabul.

India has not yet recognized the Taliban setup and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul, Afghanistan's Khaama Press news agency reported was represented at the conclave by its special representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov an official statement, the Taliban foreign ministry said Muttaqi emphasized that these nations should hold regional dialogues to increase and continue the positive interaction with Afghanistan is pertinent to note that there was no official word on the meeting by Indian officials's participation at the meeting came days after the Indian embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) invited the charge d'affaires of the Afghan mission in the Gulf nation, Badruddin Haqqani, to the Republic Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi.A government source had earlier said that the invite was sent to all accredited missions based in that country and it was part of a standard diplomatic procedure, PTI reported.

In his remarks, Muttaqi also urged the participants to take advantage of emerging opportunities in Afghanistan for the development of the region and \"coordinate the management of potential threats\".\"Regional cooperation could be focused on exploring \"region-centric\" pathways based on common benefits,\" he said, adding that it should lead to calls for the removal of \"unilateral sanctions\" on Afghanistan said Kabul stands ready to engage and cooperate with the regional countries by working together based on mutual interest and mutual respect June 2022, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a \"technical team\" in its embassy in the Afghan capital. India had withdrawn its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power following concerns over their security.

(With PTI inputs)

