Earthquake Today: Magnitude Of 3.4 Hit Leh, Ladakh

- Live Mint) "Ladakh's Leh region experienced an earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale at 5:39 am on Tuesday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology a post on X, National Centre for Seismology wrote,“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 30-01-2024, 05:39:56 IST, Lat: 35.27 & Long: 75.40, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Leh, Ladakh.”Leh was the epicentre of the earthquake is to be further noted that the seismic event had a depth of 5 kilometres and occurred at coordinates 35.27 latitudes and 75.40 longitudes.
