'Brutal' Murder Of Indian Student: Consulate In Atlanta Condemns Attack On Vivek Saini In Georgia, USA

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian Consulate in Atlanta is deeply upset about the violent attack that led to the death of Indian student Vivek Saini in the US. It strongly condemned the“heinous” act.“We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal, & heinous incident that led to the death of 🇮🇳 National/student Mr Vivek Saini & condemns attack in the strongest terms. It is understood that the US authorities have arrested the accused & are investigating the case,” it posted on X (formerly Twitter).“The Consulate got in touch with the family of Mr Saini immediately after the incident, provided all consular assistance in sending the mortal remains back to India, and remains in touch with the family,” it added Saini hammered to deathThe 25-year-old Indian student recently earned an MBA degree in the US. He was killed in Lithonia, Georgia by a homeless person whom he had been helping for a couple of days. The drug addict, namely Julian Faulkner, attacked him and eventually killed him attack was recorded, showing the attacker hitting Vivek Saini around 50 times with a hammer. Saini worked part-time at a store and had been kind to the attacker, giving him food, drink and a jacket, as reported by M9 News Channel January 16, Saini got hit on his way home after warning Faulkner to leave or he'd call the cops. When police got there, they saw Faulkner standing by the lifeless body of Saini, a student from India, came to the US two years back. His family in Haryana is“devastated” about losing him, PTI reported. He was a top student looking for a good job. His parents, Gurjeet Singh and Lalita Saini, are too upset to talk about what happened.A video of the event is spreading on social media, but when it happened isn't known. Someone close to the situation told ANI that the police had quickly arrested people after seeing the video. The body of the victim was returned to his family in India on January 24.(With agency inputs)

