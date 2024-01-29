               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Indian Navy Rescues Hijacked Iranian Vessel Al Naemi With Armed Pirates Off The Coast Of Kochi


1/29/2024 11:00:23 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Indian Defense officials informed that in a major mission, the Indian naval warship INS Sumitra rescued a hijacked fishing vessel Al Naemi with Somali pirates around 800 miles off the coast of Kochi. This was notably the second rescue operation the Indian Navy undertook in a span of 24 hours Indian Navy's Marine Commandos took part in the operation to rescue the crew of the boat safely. This was the second successful anti-piracy operation by the Indian Navy in the last 24 hours. Indian navy warships are deployed all around the Indian Ocean region to provide safety and security in the area: Indian Defence officials

