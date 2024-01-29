WATCH: Rajinikanth's Grandson Mimics Grandfather's Iconic Signature Gesture At 'Lal Salaam' Audio Launch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Superstar Rajinikanth's forthcoming film, 'Lal Salaam', is generating buzz ahead of its release on February 09. The film's spectacular audio launch took place on January 26 in Chennai and was a star-studded affair attended by Rajinikanth's family, which included his wife, daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya, as well as grandchildren. A video from the ceremony went viral, showing Rajinikanth's younger grandson jokingly recreating his grandfather's famed 'Salaam' gesture from the film.
The video
The video was published on X by the account @rajinifans where Soundarya Rajinikanth's son is seen giggling mischievously before mimicking the 'Salaam' gesture three times, precisely capturing his grandfather's signature manner. The 15-second video, titled has received thousands of views and highlights the heartwarming moments shared by the Rajinikanth family during the audio launch.
The audio launch, held at the Sri Sairam Institute of Technology in Chennai, had a big entrance by Rajinikanth, who arrived in a vintage car reminiscent of memorable scenes from his hit flicks.
