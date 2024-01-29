Neel Acharya, Indian Student Studying In Purdue University, Found Dead

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Neel Acharya, an Indian student studying at Purdue University, who was missing since Sunday was confirmed dead by authorities in the US state of Indiana.

Acharya, a double major in computer science and data science at the John Martinson Honors College of Purdue University, was reported missing on social media on Sunday.

Neel's mother Goury Acharya posted on X on Sunday informing the authorities and the Indian embassy in Chicago of her son's disappearance.

“Our son Neel Acharya has been missing since yesterday Jan 28 (12:30 AM EST) He is studying at Purdue University in the US. He was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off in Purdue university. We are looking for any info on him. Please help us if you know anything,” she wrote.

The Indian consulate in Chicago responded by saying that it is making every effort to locate Neel.

The Purdue Exponent, an independent multimedia agency, confirmed Neel's death and notified students and faculty of it in an email sent to the university's computer science department on Monday.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our students, Neel Acharya, has passed away. My condolences go out to his friends, family, and all affected,” Purdue University's Computer Science interim head Chris Clifton said.

Earlier last week, another Indian student, Akul Dhawan, an 18-year-old Indian freshman majoring in electrical engineering at the University of Illinois, was discovered dead.