automotive vacuumless braking market

is estimated to grow by USD 3.08 billion from 2023

to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

7.73% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress.

Aptiv Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Brembo Spa, Continental AG, Cummins Inc., GUD Holdings Ltd., Haldex AB, Hitachi Ltd., Knorr Bremse AG, LSP Innovative Automotive Systems GmbH, Nabtesco Corp., Performance Friction Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, TSE Brakes Inc., Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp., and ZF Off Highway Solutions Minnesota Inc. are key companies.

For more insights on the historical (2018

to 2022) and forecast market size (2024

to 2028)

-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Vacuumless Braking Market 2024-2028

Continue Reading

Technavio has segmented the market based on

Application (Passenger vehicle and Commercial vehicle) and end-user (OEM and Aftermarket).

The passenger vehicle segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Automakers, particularly in North America and Europe, are focusing on advancing braking technology for luxury cars to cater to the growing demand for autonomous and personally used vehicles. The preference for luxury cars, driven by innovation, early adoption, and increased disposable income, is fueling the growth. The rise of level 2 and level 3 autonomous vehicles, supported by safety demands and government initiatives, further contributes to

growth.

By geography, the market is segmented into

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.



APAC

is estimated to contribute 48% to the growth

during the forecast period.

The

region is spearheading automotive innovation, particularly in adopting advanced technologies like vacuumless braking systems. Key economies such as China, India, and Japan are pivotal in this transformation, actively embracing cutting-edge developments to elevate automotive safety standards. With China and India emerging as major players in the global automotive market, the region's swift economic growth increased per capita income, and rising vehicle demand contribute to the widespread adoption of vacuumless braking, especially in passenger cars.

Insights on the

contribution of various segments including country and region wise

historic data (2018

to 2022), and forecast market size (2024

to 2028)

The increase in demand for environmentally sustainable solutions

is the key factor driving

growth.

Vacuumless braking systems offer an eco-friendly solution for the automotive industry to reduce its environmental impact. By eliminating traditional vacuum boosters, these systems enhance braking efficiency, contributing to energy conservation and reduced carbon emissions. The lightweight design aligns with industry commitments to improve fuel efficiency and address stringent emissions standards globally, positioning vacuumless braking as a key element in achieving sustainability goals.



The integration of vacuumless braking systems with ADAS

is the primary trend shaping

growth.

High implementation costs for integrating advanced braking systems

are a significant challenge that restricts

growth.



Insights on

Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2018

to 2022), and forecast period(2024

to 2028)-

Advantages of Automotive Vacuumless Braking Technology for Modern Vehicles

The

technology, also known as brake-by-wire systems, offers several benefits in modern vehicles. This technology, often used in electric vehicles (EVs), eliminates the need for traditional vacuum-based braking systems, making it more suitable for the unique requirements of electric and hybrid vehicles. By replacing the traditional vacuum booster with an electric brake booster, vacuumless braking systems can improve the overall efficiency of the braking process in EVs. This technology enables regenerative braking, which recovers energy during braking and stores it for later use, enhancing the vehicle's energy efficiency. Additionally, vacuumless braking systems can integrate with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and adaptive cruise control, enhancing overall vehicle safety and control. As electric vehicles become more prevalent, the market for vacuumless braking technology is expected to grow, driving further innovation in this field.

What are the key data covered in this Market report?



CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2024 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the

parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the

competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of

companies

