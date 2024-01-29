Delhi Lawyer Jumps To Death From Saket Court Building

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) A 44-year-old lawyer committed suicide by jumping from a building in south Delhi's Saket court campus, an official said on Tuesday, adding that they have recovered a suicide note from his possession.

The deceased, identified as Om Prakash Sharma, was suffering from liver disease for the last two years.

According to police, on Monday at 8 p.m. an information was received that an advocate jumped off from lawyer's chamber in Saket court and died, following which, a police team rushed to the spot.

“On reaching the backside of the lawyer 's chamber, the body of Sharma was found lying on the ground floor parking,” said a senior police official.

“On inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased was suffering from liver disease for the last two years. On Monday, he came to Saket court with his wife from Hospital. He left his wife at the gate and after 30 minutes she came to know about the incident. Suicide note is also found there,” the official added.

