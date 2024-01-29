Roma Register Consecutive Wins Under De Rossi

(MENAFN- IANS) Rome, Jan 30 (IANS) Roma's new head coach Daniele De Rossi led his squad to register the second consecutive victory as they beat Salernitana 2-1 away in Serie A.

After a goalless first half, Roma went ahead straight after the break through Paulo Dybala's penalty before unmarked Lorenzo Pellegrini tapped it in on Rick Karsdorp's cross.

Grigoris Kastanos pulled one goal back for Salernitana in the 70th minute, but the home side were still unable to turn it around, reports Xinhua.

With the win, Roma temporarily go fifth with 35 points, while Salernitana sit rock bottom.

