Private Label Food And Beverages Market To Record Growth Of USD 183.04 Billion Between 2023 And 2028, Europe To Occupy 38% Market Share - Technavio

The market has become integral to consumers' lifestyles, seen as a viable alternative to established brands. Demand for private labels is rising globally, especially in Europe, which has developed a robust model for these brands. Retailers are investing significantly in brand promotion and offering premium products across various price ranges, available through both online and offline channels. Leading companies like Carrefour SA, Edeka Zentrale Stiftung, Tesco Plc, and Schwarz Unternehmenskommunikation GmbH and Co. KG are driving this growth, reflecting changing consumer perceptions of private label products as credible substitutes for established brands.

Increasing dollar value share

is notably driving the growth.

The dollar value share of private label brands in food, beverages, and beauty and personal care products is significant. The US market sees robust growth, especially in food and beverages, driven by competitive pricing and availability. Factors like perceived quality and lower prices, exemplified by Kirkland Signature products from Costco Wholesale Corp., bolster this trend, instilling consumer confidence.



Integration of technology

to create a collaborative retail business network

is an emerging trend shaping

growth.

The limited possibility of innovation by retailers

is a significant challenge restricting growth.



The analysis includes Distribution Channel, Product, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing online presence of brands, expansion of private label brands into specialty products, and integration of technology to create a collaborative retail business network as one of the prime reasons driving the

growth during the next few years.

The

offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Major offline distribution outlets in the US include supermarkets, hypermarkets, grocery stores, hard discount stores, dollar stores, and convenience stores. The rapid expansion of companies across the country drives this segment, with grocery and convenience stores offering additional services like virtual payments and off-premises ATMs, attracting a diverse consumer base. Hard discount stores, offering a single national brand alongside various private label versions at lower prices, provide enhanced shelf space and visibility for these products.



Aldi Stores Ltd.

Amazon Inc.

Carrefour SA

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Dollar General Corp.

EDEKA ZENTRALE Stiftung and Co. KG

Giant Eagle Inc.

Giant of Maryland LLC

Hy Vee Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Schwarz Unternehmenskommunikation GmbH and Co. KG

Sobeys Inc.

Target Corp.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Tesco Plc

The Kroger Co.

Trader Joes

Walmart Inc.

Wegmans Food Markets

SouthEastern Grocers LLC

United Natural Foods Inc. HEB LP

Amazon Inc:

The company offers Vedeka, Solimo, Kitchen Cheer, and others.

Carrefour SA:

The company offers Carrefour Bio, Carrefour Gourmet, Carrefour Quality line, Carrefour Veggie, and others.

Private label food and beverages offer several benefits across the retail and consumer goods sectors. They provide retailers with the opportunity to establish their branding and unique packaging while offering consumers quality products at competitive prices. Manufacturers benefit from increased production and distribution opportunities, as well as the ability to customize products to meet consumer demands. Private label products also allow for better control over the supply chain and quality standards, fostering innovation and adaptation to market trends. Additionally, private label brands can respond to consumer preferences for organic, non-GMO, and sustainable practices, contributing to the overall health and wellness trends in the food and beverage industry. These advantages position private label brands to compete effectively in both established and emerging markets, thereby increasing market share and globalization opportunities.

