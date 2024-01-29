Dollar Rises After Consecutive Lows, Eyeing Global Markets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Monday, the U.S. dollar rose against Brazil's real, reflecting global economic trends and investor focus on upcoming key data and rate decisions.



The dollar's rise, closing at 4.9514 reais, reflects a broader trend of a 2.06% gain in January.



Concurrently, Brazil's B3 exchange saw the nearest future dollar contract rise by 0.53%, hitting 4.9480 reais.



Global events, like the liquidation of China Evergrande Group , influenced the market.



This decision rattled the fragile Chinese property sector, impacting the currencies of commodity-exporting nations, including Brazil.



The real's performance largely hinged on the dollar's movement against other global currencies.







Speculations about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy heavily influenced these trends.



The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates between 5.25% and 5.50%, with hints of potential rate reductions eyed for March or May.



In Brazil, Copom is likely to cut the Selic rate from 11.75% by 0.50 percentage points. Further cuts are anticipated in subsequent meetings.



Wednesday's trading session could be volatile, coinciding with the formation of the Ptax rate.



This rate, determined by Brazil's Central Ban , is often influenced by market players to align with their positions.



The spot dollar's fluctuation was noticeable, with a low of 4.9060 reais and a high of 4.9589 reais.



Globally, the U.S. dollar initially held gains against major currencies but later saw a slight drop in the dollar index.



Brazil's Central Bank sold all offered traditional currency swap contracts, reflecting the complex interplay between local and global financial markets.



This action underscores how international events and domestic policy decisions can sway currency values.







MENAFN29012024007421016031ID1107783730