Venezuela Forms Commission To Monitor Barbados Agreements

Venezuela's Government and opposition are forming a commission to implement the Barbados Agreements, signed in October 2023 effectively.



Jorge Rodríguez, leading the Government's dialogue team, announced this move in response to Norway's request.



He declared the Government's commitment to revitalizing the Barbados Agreements and readiness to form the verification and monitoring commission.



During a press conference on Venezolana de Televisión, Rodríguez stated his delegation's readiness to demonstrate significant progress in this commission.



This step aligns with Caracas' ongoing commitment to negotiate with the opposition despite María Corina Machado's continued disqualification from presidential candidacy.



Gerardo Blyde, leading the opposition's dialogue team, has urged for overturning Machado's disqualification.







He revealed the Unitary Platform's plan to submit a document to Norway and other countries, accusing the Government of partially violating the Barbados agreement.



The Government and some opposition factions signed two agreements on political rights and national interest protection from the Barbados dialogue.



The Government's counterpart also promised to reject any violence against Venezuela and its institutions.



Forming this commission marks a significant stride in maintaining dialogue and easing political strains in Venezuela.

Background

The U.S. reviews its Venezuela sanctions policy amid rising tensions after Maria Corina Machado's disqualification from the presidential elections.



This development challenges the U.S.'s earlier decision to ease trade restrictions, a move that contributed to an 8% growth in Venezuela's economy last year, the highest in over a decade.



Washington's easing of sanctions was contingent on Venezuela's commitment to conducting free and fair elections.



The ban on Machado , with 90% votes in the opposition primary, risks reinstating sanctions on Venezuela's recovering oil industry.



Brian A. Nichols led the U.S. State Department to engage with Maduro's government and Venezuela's democratic opposition.



The goal is to foster conditions for a democratic, prosperous, and secure Venezuela.



Diplomatic efforts continue as Maduro's government partially meets U.S. conditions for eased sanctions.

