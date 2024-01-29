Emergent Cold Latam Completes Acquisition In Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emergent Cold Latin America (Emergent Cold LatAm), the region's largest provider of refrigerated storage and logistics solutions, announced today that it has closed the acquisition of a facility located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The transaction was first announced on September 12, 2023.









The facility is in Duque de Caxias, in the metropolitan area of Rio de Janeiro, an important distribution point for the entire region. It comprises almost 45,000 square meters across two warehouses, plus a dedicated truck yard. This acquisition expands Emergent Cold LatAm's Brazil network into Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's second-largest city and an important part of the country's food supply chain.

“Since announcing this planned acquisition, we have received very positive feedback from customers about the location,” said Evandro Calanca, Managing Director.“Based upon this strong interest, we are accelerating our expansion plans. I am excited about the opportunity to grow with our customers in this important market.”

“The expansion of this facility in Rio de Janeiro is one of five major projects planned for Brazil over the next year,” said Neal Rider, CEO of Emergent Cold LatAm.“We are committed to growing our presence and capabilities throughout the country and strengthening our ability to provide the most comprehensive cold chain logistics solutions for customers throughout Latin America.”

44 Capital Finanças Corporativas acted as financial advisor, and Bronstein Zilberberg Chueiri & Potenza Advogados acted as legal advisor to Emergent Cold LatAm.

About Emergent Cold LatAm :

Emergent Cold Latin America ( ) is the largest provider of refrigerated storage and logistics in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was founded in August 2021 to meet the need for modern cold chain solutions in the market, and the growing demand from local and global customers. Its main investors include Stonepeak, D1 Capital, and Lineage.

The company continues to invest in building and expanding a cold chain network of the highest quality in order to provide end-to-end temperature-controlled logistics solutions for its customers throughout the region. Emergent Cold LatAm currently operates more than 70 cold storage facilities in 11 countries in Latin America, in addition to new warehouses under construction.

Contacts

Emergent Cold LatAm

Eduardo Correa – ... – +55 41 99638-2399



Communication Manager, LatAm

The post Emergent Cold LatAm Completes Acquisition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil appeared first on Caribbean News Global .