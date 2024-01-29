Enemy Using Over 80 Drones In Kherson Region Daily Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have increased the use of drones in southern Ukraine, with more than 80 UAVs recorded there daily.

Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of Ukraine's Operational Command South, said this at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center.

"The enemy does not stop its activity in the direction of the right [west] bank [of the Dnipro River]. De-occupied territories in the immediate vicinity of water especially are hardest hit by regular shelling and the use of drones. The enemy reinforced this component very powerfully, using more than 80 units per day in our area of responsibility alone. This is mainly the Kherson region, but the enemy also launches FPV drones and drones of other modifications, in particular reconnaissance drones and those capable of dropping fragmentation munitions, from the Kinburn Spit in the direction of the Mykolaiv region, the opposite bank of the Dnipro-Buh estuary," Humeniuk said.

According to her, such actions by the enemy testify to the intention to disperse Ukrainian forces along this sector of the front. At the same time, Ukraine's southern defense forces continued to expand their bridgehead and destroyed more than 100 invaders in the past day.

"We continue the fight for positions on the left bank, expanding our bridgeheads. It is obvious that the occupiers are afraid of this activity, therefore [...] they resumed their activity and increased it to eight assaults during the last combat day, but all of them were unsuccessful. The occupiers were forced to return to their positions with personnel losses. Over the past day, we have counted 105 occupiers killed in action in our area of responsibility," Humeniuk said, adding that enemy military hardware was also destroyed, including artillery systems.

According to Humeniuk, the enemy is trying to restore its forces in this sector by forming reinforcement teams.