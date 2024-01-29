The Picoway® Treatment Is Now Available At Glo & Sparkle

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- NP Fa-Tia JohnsonLUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Glo & Sparkle is proud to announce that they now offer the revolutionary PicoWay® from Candela. The PicoWay® was named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and has been featured on the Today Show on NBC. Glo & Sparkle is among the first offices in Lubbock, TX to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art practice.Meet the PicoWay® laser, intentionally designed to work from the inside out.The PicoWay® system delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out. This remarkably innovative PicoWay® laser can:Significantly improve acne scars and wrinkles with a series of quick, 15 to 20-minute treatments, with low to no downtime.Address a range of benign pigmented lesions with flexibility in depth and spot size.Treat a wide range of tattoos. Even difficult-to-treat blue and green tattoos.PicoWay® Resolve and PicoWay® Resolve Fusion are fractional, split-beam treatments available on the PicoWay® system. Click HERE to see a Resolve Treatment Guide with treatment videos to learn more about this popular, low-downtime treatment to address acne scars, wrinkles, and benign pigmented lesions."I am so excited to be one of the first offices in the Lubbock area to bring the PicoWay® system to my patients. I have to say the PicoWay® is a major step forward in treating skin imperfections,” said NP Fa-Tia Johnson.“As soon as this device became available, I knew I had to have it for our office,” she added.The PicoWay® laser treatment stimulates collagen at a deeper level by utilizing three distinct energy wavelengths to address specific skin concerns. This is in contrast to an IPL treatment which employs a wider range of wavelengths. While IPL can be effective in certain cases, it may not be as safe for darker skin types and does not stimulate collagen in the same manner.For more information on PicoWay® system treatments or Glo & Sparkle, visit laser-treatments/picoway/ or call 806-310-9038The mission at Glo & Sparkle is simple. To provide great quality care personalized to each individual that will ultimately enhance their health, wellness, and natural beauty. Using award-winning and scientifically proven products and devices, along with individualized consultations, we strive to provide both wellness education and high-quality services that best fit your individualized needs. By providing the top-quality aesthetic and medical spa experience, we know you will have a memorable and rejuvenating experience at our Medical Spa, consistent with our“Feel Great, Look Great, Live Great” motto!Working in multiple specialties in the healthcare realm, we realized that one of the main reasons people experienced healthcare-related issues was their poor diet and lack of exercise.Furthermore, natural processes, including aging, weight changes, and giving birth, as well as busy lifestyles for professional people or those in school or training, all combine to make it hard for one to maintain a healthy and rejuvenated lifestyle. The resulting changes in one's body can inadvertently cause insecurities. We felt we could help solve some of these issues people face by using our medical expertise, top-notch technology, products, and services, all in one place. We focus on wellness, beauty enhancement, restoration, and reversal of unwanted changes in the body, all while helping people maintain their busy lifestyles. That is why we opened Glo & Sparkle Aesthetics and Medical Spa.At Glo & Sparkle, people can feel comfortable expressing their concerns about their health and body, not feel judged, and receive compassionate and quality care. We believe in treating everyone with kindness and respect, regardless of race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status. Everyone deserves to Feel Great, Look Great, Live Great!

