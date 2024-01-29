USD 245 Million Growth Expected In Stevia Market Between 2022 And 2027, Analysing Growth In The Beverage Sector - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The stevia market is set to grow by USD 245 million from 2022
to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of
6.97% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment. The
beverage sector segment will be significant during the forecast period. Derived from the Stevia rebaudiana plant leaves, it is a natural sweetener and
is gaining attention as a zero-calorie sugar substitute in beverages. Furthermore, the rising cases of obesity and diabetes are driving demand in the beverage industry. In addition, the preference for natural and organic products is driving interest in the use of the product in beverages.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about
scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021)
and forecast period (2023-2027).
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stevia Market 2023-2027
The increasing demand for natural sweeteners amid rising health consciousness drives growth. With consumers seeking alternatives to artificial sweeteners due to health concerns, natural options like stevia, known for its lower glycemic index and derived from natural sources, are gaining popularity. Its widespread use in various products like baked goods and beverages reflects this trend, indicating continued
growth fueled by health and wellness preferences.
"The increased demand for stevia from the nutraceutical industry is an emerging trend fueling the growth, however, factors including the taste issues of stevia-based products challenge the growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.
The
market analysis includes Application, Type,
and Geography landscape. This study identifies the increased demand for stevia from the nutraceutical industry, the changing consumer preferences, and the increasing online penetration as one of the prime reasons driving the growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the industry by
way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters-
The stevia market covers the following areas:
Stevia Market Sizing Stevia Market Forecast Stevia Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Archer Daniels Midland Co. Cargill Inc. Daepyung Co. Ltd. Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd. Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp. HOWTIAN Hunan Nutramax Inc. Ingredion Inc. MANUS BIO Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co. Ltd. Nutraceutical Corp. S and W Seed Co. Sunrise Nutrachem Group Co. Ltd. Sunwin Stevia International Inc. SweeGen Inc. Tate and Lyle Plc The Real Stevia Co. AB Van Wankum Ingredients BV Wisdom Natural Brands Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Applications include
The industry
is driven by the demand for natural sweeteners, particularly Stevia Extract, known for its zero-calorie properties and Steviol Glycosides. With a focus on health and wellness trends, it caters to the food and beverage industry, offering sugar substitutes suitable for dietary supplements and diabetes and weight management. Stevia cultivation, production, and regulatory approvals play vital roles in the growth, reflecting consumer preferences for clean-label products and sustainable practices in the global supply chain.
