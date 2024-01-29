Fa-36 Productions Unveils Rohith Guttamidhi As Lead Actor In Dharm Season 1 And Season 2

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Fa-36 Productions proudly announces Rohith Guttamidhi as the lead actor for the highly anticipated television series, "Dharm" Season 1 and Season 2. we are excited to work on this project with Rohith”
- Dharmendra Singh ChandelNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fa-36 Productions, a leading name in the entertainment industry, has officially announced Rohith Guttamidhi as the lead actor for its highly anticipated television series, "Dharm" Season 1 and Season 2. The decision comes as Fa-36 Productions continues its commitment to delivering high-quality content and pushing the boundaries of creativity.
Background on Fa-36 Productions:
Under the leadership of Producer Dharmendra Singh Chandel and Harsh Gupta Fa-36 Productions has established a robust reputation for its exceptional projects in the entertainment industry. The production company is known for its dedication to delivering top-notch content that consistently pushes creative boundaries and redefines storytelling.
Rohith Guttamidhi – A Rising Star:
Rohith Guttamidhi, a versatile and talented actor, has been selected to take on the lead role in "Dharm" Season 1 and Season 2 directed by Harsh Gupta. With a remarkable dedication to his craft, Guttamidhi has already made a significant impact in the world of acting, making him the perfect fit for the challenging role in this upcoming television series.
About "Dharm" Season 1:
Production Name: Dharm Season 1
Type of Production: TV series
Start Date: November 6, 2023
Length of Production: 6 months
Title: Performing Artist
In the first season of "Dharm," Rohith Guttamidhi will portray the character "PINTU." The project comprises 10 episodes, each with a runtime of approximately 22-24 minutes. Filming will take place in various iconic locations in New York City, including Jackson Heights, Queens, Central Park, 34th Street, the World Trade Center, and other surrounding areas.
About "Dharm" Season 2:
Production Name: Dharm Season 2
Type of Production: TV series
Start Date: September 9, 2024
Length of Production: 4 months
Title: Performing Artist
Continuing his journey as "PINTU," Rohith Guttamidhi will lead the second season of "Dharm." Similar to the first season, this season also consists of 10 episodes, with a runtime of approximately 22-24 minutes. Filming locations will remain in New York City, featuring various iconic settings yet to be determined.
Fa-36 Productions expresses excitement about bringing these exceptional television series to audiences worldwide, with Rohith Guttamidhi leading the way in delivering outstanding performances.
