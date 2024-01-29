Fa-36 Productions Unveils Rohith Guttamidhi As Lead Actor In Dharm Season 1 And Season 2

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fa-36 Productions proudly announces Rohith Guttamidhi as the lead actor for the highly anticipated television series, "Dharm" Season 1 and Season 2.

- Dharmendra Singh ChandelNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fa-36 Productions, a leading name in the entertainment industry, has officially announced Rohith Guttamidhi as the lead actor for its highly anticipated television series, "Dharm" Season 1 and Season 2. The decision comes as Fa-36 Productions continues its commitment to delivering high-quality content and pushing the boundaries of creativity.Background on Fa-36 Productions:Under the leadership of Producer Dharmendra Singh Chandel and Harsh Gupta Fa-36 Productions has established a robust reputation for its exceptional projects in the entertainment industry. The production company is known for its dedication to delivering top-notch content that consistently pushes creative boundaries and redefines storytelling.Rohith Guttamidhi – A Rising Star:Rohith Guttamidhi, a versatile and talented actor, has been selected to take on the lead role in "Dharm" Season 1 and Season 2 directed by Harsh Gupta. With a remarkable dedication to his craft, Guttamidhi has already made a significant impact in the world of acting, making him the perfect fit for the challenging role in this upcoming television series.About "Dharm" Season 1:Production Name: Dharm Season 1Type of Production: TV seriesStart Date: November 6, 2023Length of Production: 6 monthsTitle: Performing ArtistIn the first season of "Dharm," Rohith Guttamidhi will portray the character "PINTU." The project comprises 10 episodes, each with a runtime of approximately 22-24 minutes. Filming will take place in various iconic locations in New York City, including Jackson Heights, Queens, Central Park, 34th Street, the World Trade Center, and other surrounding areas.About "Dharm" Season 2:Production Name: Dharm Season 2Type of Production: TV seriesStart Date: September 9, 2024Length of Production: 4 monthsTitle: Performing ArtistContinuing his journey as "PINTU," Rohith Guttamidhi will lead the second season of "Dharm." Similar to the first season, this season also consists of 10 episodes, with a runtime of approximately 22-24 minutes. Filming locations will remain in New York City, featuring various iconic settings yet to be determined.Fa-36 Productions expresses excitement about bringing these exceptional television series to audiences worldwide, with Rohith Guttamidhi leading the way in delivering outstanding performances.

